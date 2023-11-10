 MoD to release OROP arrears before Diwali : The Tribune India

MoD to release OROP arrears before Diwali

Rajnath Singh



Tribune News Service

New delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued directions for releasing the third instalment of arrears under the ‘One rank, one pension’ scheme to defence pensioners before Diwali. TNS

SC grants protection to Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi: The SC on Thursday granted protection to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who stared at arrest in the wake of a non-bailable warrant issued by a Varanasi special court in a 23-year-old criminal case. Surjewala, the then national president of the IYC, was booked in connection with a political agitation dating back to 2000. TNS

Dassault to open skill centre at Kanpur

New Delhi: Dassault Aviation, the French aerospace giant that makes Rafale, on Thursday said it would start an “Aeronautical Structure and Equipment Fitter” vocational training programme at Kanpur. This new centre of excellence is part of the plan for the global training and education initiative to fulfil the requirements of the global aerospace industry. TNS

Maldives Prez-elect invites PM Modi

New Delhi: India has received an invite for PM Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu. Muizzu had campaigned on a “India Out” platform to register a surprise win over the pro-Indian incumbent in the presidential poll last month.

