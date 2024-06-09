Modi 3.0 Cabinet to have key representation from Bihar

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 9

Bihar is all set to get major representation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3.0 Cabinet. BJP allies JD(U) will get two cabinet berths, while LJP and HAM(S) one each. Two BJP MPs from the state also find a place in the cabinet.

Rajeev Ranjan Singh

According to sources, the 69-year-old four time MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who won from Munger constituency, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

An upper caste Bhumihar leader, Singh was groomed as a leader under socialist leader and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur.

Known as a close aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Singh had also represented Begusarai constituency between 2004 and 2009.

When he lost in 2014, Nitish nominated him as an MP in the Rajya Sabha, while later he was also appointed as JD(U) national president.

Bhumihar community holds a strong influence over Bihar’s caste equations and Singh has been a strong representative of his caste.

A few months ago, it was rumoured that he might quit JD(U) and join RJD after Nitish decided to quit INDIA bloc and join NDA.

Ramnath Thakur

Son of Karpoori Thakur, who was recently awarded the Bharat Ratna, and two time JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Kumar is all set to become Union minister from JD(U).

Ramnath been preferred over other EBC leaders, Jhanjharpur MP Rampreet Mandal and Dileshwar Kamat.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and Hindustan Awam Morcha (secular) will also be sworn in as a minister. He had won from Gaya, the lone seat his party had contested.

HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan confirmed that Manjhi received a call about him being made a minister.

Manjhi’s son, Santosh Kumar Manjhi is a minister in the Bihar government. The former CM is from the Mushahar community.

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan, whose party LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested from, will also become a minister in the government. He received a call from BJP chief JP Nadda ahead of PM Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday evening.

He has won from Hajipur seat, which his father represented nine times. BJP falling short of majority has strengthened the position of allies like Chirag whose support is crucial for the government.

Nityanand Rai

Two-term Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur and former MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai will also be sworn as a Union Minister in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. He was an MLA before winning Lok Sabha polls in 2014 for the first time.

Giriraj Singh

Two-time MP from Begusarai will again be part of Modi’s cabinet. In 2019, he defeated Kanhaiya Kumar who had then contested on CPI symbol.

In 2014, Singh’s career took a national turn after he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Nawada.

His political career took shape in early 1980’s after his deep rooted association with RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP.

In 2019, he was appointed as the Union minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries in the Modi cabinet.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Narendra Modi