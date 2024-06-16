Modi 3.0 regional diplomacy to start with Bangladesh

New Delhi, June 15
The Modi government 3.0 will follow up its symbolic gesture of inviting leaders of neighbouring countries for the June 9 swearing-in ceremony with high-level visits in the coming days.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka on June 20 while Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive here on June 21.
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told mediapersons in Colombo late on Friday that following Jaishankar’s visit, PM Narendra Modi too was expected to visit the country in near future.
During Hasina visit, at stake is investment in the Teesta river basin development project in Bangladesh which the Chinese are keen on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor
Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi
Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future
Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...