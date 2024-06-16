Modi 3.0 regional diplomacy to start with Bangladesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

The Modi government 3.0 will follow up its symbolic gesture of inviting leaders of neighbouring countries for the June 9 swearing-in ceremony with high-level visits in the coming days.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka on June 20 while Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive here on June 21.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told mediapersons in Colombo late on Friday that following Jaishankar’s visit, PM Narendra Modi too was expected to visit the country in near future.

During Hasina visit, at stake is investment in the Teesta river basin development project in Bangladesh which the Chinese are keen on.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #S Jaishankar #Sri Lanka