Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 8

Leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Narendra Modi will on Sunday take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, equalling Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of returning to the PMO thrice in a row.

Ceremony to begin at 7.15 pm

When President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office and secrecy to Modi starting 7.15 pm on Sunday, among VIP guests at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt will be 12 rat-hole miners, who had rescued 41 construction workers from a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara last year. They had been called in after everything else failed.

Besides them, the event will be witnessed by Padma awardees, personalities that found a mention in the PM’s Mann Ki Baat and labourers who toiled to build symbols of new India — the new Parliament, Central Vista and Vande Bharat trains. “The invitations have been crafted to represent karma yogis who gave shape to a resurgent India that has shed the vestiges of the colonial past and is advancing with new self-confidence,” said sources, adding that the guest list reflected Modi as the Prime Minister of the aam aadmi.

Sitting beside seven leaders of neighbouring nations, top industrialists, politicians and film personalities will also be achievers from the field of sports. Nearly 50 leaders representing all faiths are learnt to be on the guest list. It is learnt that before taking oath, Modi will visit the National War Memorial, followed by Sadaiv Atal, built in memory of the late PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, and finally Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi