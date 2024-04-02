Modi accuses Congress of instigating people against electoral mandate, asks them to wipe out opposition party

PTI

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting that there will be a "conflagration" in the country if he gets a third term and asked the people to wipe out the Congress from everywhere.

Addressing his first election rally in Uttarakhand, Modi said he was being threatened and abused by the corrupt but there will be even bigger action against corruption after his re-election.

"The Congress and INDI Alliance have made their intentions clear. Congress's royal family 'shehzada' (prince) has threatened there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office.

"Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting the country afire. Would you let them do it? Is this the kind of language used in a democracy? Wouldn't you punish them?" Modi said.

At an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that if the BJP wins the election through "match-fixing" and changes the Constitution, then the country would be on "fire" and would not survive.

"The Congress, with its Emergency-mindset, no longer has faith in democracy. Therefore, it is busy instigating people against the electoral mandate," the prime minister alleged.

He accused the Congress of pushing the country towards instability and anarchy and asked the people to wipe it out from everywhere.

He said a big Congress leader in Karnataka recently spoke of separating south India from the country and dividing it.

But instead of punishing him, the party has given him a ticket to contest the polls, he said, apparently referring to Congress leader DK Suresh.

