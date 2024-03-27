Modi, Belgium PM review ties

New Delhi, March 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart from Belgium, Alexander De Croo.
Prime Minister Modi congratulated De Croo on successfully hosting the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.
Both leaders reviewed the “excellent” relations between India and Belgium. They discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership in diverse sectors, including trade, investment, clean technologies, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, information and technology, defence and ports.
