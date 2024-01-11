Modi congratulates Tobgay on winning Bhutan elections

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, January 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, whose party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), stormed back to power in the latest general election after being consigned to a two-seat opposition in the previous Parliament.
Tobgay, who was given a helping hand by India in 2013 for him to become a PM, responded by thanking the Prime Minister and stating that he looked forward to working closely with him to "nurture and strengthen the unique bonds of friendship and cooperation that our nations enjoy".
