Modi: Congress failed to deal with cross-border terror effectively

New Delhi/Jamui (Bihar), Apr 4

Accusing the previous Congress governments of failing to effectively deal with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said this gave rise to the perception that India was a “weak and poor” target.

Campaigning for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan at Jamui, Modi mocked the INDIA bloc, saying those who used to “demand jail terms for each other in corruption cases” had come together “in the name of fighting against Modi”.

“The Congress and the RJD (INDIA bloc ally) had given the country such a bad name. The world used to think we are a weak and poor nation. Terrorists from small countries, which are struggling to maintain their supplies of wheat, used to strike at will. The Congress governments did little, except seeking intervention from other powerful nations,” the PM alleged.

“Ours is an ancient country that has had powerful kingdoms like Magadh and legendary emperors like Chandragupta Maurya. Now, the world beholds a new India, which gives a befitting reply to the enemy on its own soil,” he said.

“But, you all are mistaken if you think all this was made possible by Modi. It was made possible by your vote,” said the prime minister, who termed his achievements in the last 10 years as a “trailer”.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Bihar in Bengal, he said: “What happened to the women of Sandeshkhali was a consequence of TMC’s indifference and misrule. BJP will ensure the punishment of the Sandeshkhali culprits. The culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend their lives in jail.”

