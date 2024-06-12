Modi didn’t fulfil promise on housing for poor: Kharge

New Delhi, June 11
Questioning the Narendra Modi government’s announcement on Monday that it would construct three crore additional rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Modi of making a fresh promise even as his previous commitment remained unfulfilled.
“On July 17, 2020, the Prime Minister gave the country ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ that by 2022 every Indian will have a roof over his head. This ‘guarantee’ turned out to be hollow!” the Congress leader wrote on X.
“Now they are making a lot of noise about providing three crore PM houses, as if they have fulfilled the previous guarantee! The country knows the truth,” Kharge said.
The Congress leader pointed out that no time limit has been set for the three crore houses and no deadline has been given for completion of the project. Kharge said while the Congress-led UPA could build 4.5 crore house during its 10 year tenure (2004-13), BJP could build 3.3 crore houses only during last 10 years (2014-24).
