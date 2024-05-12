Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 11

Ahead of voting for 96 seats in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, asserting that Modi would not return as Prime Minister.

During his election campaign in Bihar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted Modi would face significant challenges in forming the next government in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Kharge remarked that PM Modi’s recent speeches lacked the vigour and enthusiasm of his earlier addresses.

“While I was addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Modi was in adjoining Telangana. It was evident that the fervour and charisma that once defined his speeches were conspicuously absent,” Kharge observed. “On the one hand, there was my public meeting, and on the other hand, there was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Telangana. After observing him, it appeared that the confidence and arrogance with which he usually speaks were notably absent,” he added.

“There is significant anger among the public towards the central government. This frustration stems from the escalating unemployment rates and inflation. People are struggling to cope with the burdens imposed by unemployment and inflation,” he added.

Meanwhile in a scathing critique during an election rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, branding their parties as the “B team” of the BJP. Gandhi’s remarks were made in the backdrop of the ongoing campaign for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Gandhi didn’t mince words as he equated BJP’s ‘B team’ to “B for Babu” (referring to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu), “J for Jagan,” and “P for Pawan” (Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan). He suggested that the three leaders’ actions are directed by Narendra Modi, citing the control the Prime Minister wields over investigative agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

Furthermore, Gandhi targeted Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging his muted stance on BJP-related issues was due to pending corruption cases against him.

Rahul accepts debate invitation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he or party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would be pleased to participate in a discussion and expressed hope that PM Modi would also take part. He shared on X his reply to Justice Madan B Lokur (retd), Justice Ajit P Shah (retd) and N Ram, who had written to him and the PM earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on key election issues. TNS

