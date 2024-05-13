‘Modi factor stronger than 2019’: Devesh Chandra Thakur, JD(U) leader

The Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Devesh Chandra Thakur, is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency on the JD(U) ticket. Thakur, a four-time member of the Legislative Council, is considered as the “Ajatashatru” of the Tirhut Graduate constituency for his winning streak and hold over the Sitamarhi region. In an exclusive interview with Aksheev Thakur, the JD(U) candidate says the Modi wave is stronger than 2019. Excerpts:

Sitamarhi has a large number of Muslim, Yadav and economically backward class (EBC) voters. How confident are you of winning the seat since you are a Brahmin?

The caste factor is very important in Bihar. Any alliance partner of the BJP will definitely not attract Muslim votes. Having said that, I will definitely get their votes as they perceive me to be a secular person. Moreover, I have worked beyond caste and religion factors. No one will complain against me.

Is Modi a major factor on which NDA candidates are dependent upon in Bihar?

The Modi factor is stronger than 2019. After 2019, he has demonstrated that he is very capable of handling international relations. He has made himself formidable. His handling of the corona issue, welfare schemes, construction of toilets and the Ayushman Yojana have helped people.

Till last year, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc were seen taking credit for conducting the caste census. This time, it does not find a single mention in any of the campaigns of the NDA. Why?

It is a non-issue. I do not think it is a very big issue.

Will the NDA be able to repeat its winning streak of 2019 poll?

Definitely! I am reminding people of the “dark rule” of the RJD. People know that during the RJD’s tenure, there was rampant corruption, and cases of loot and kidnapping were common. If we compare this with the tenure of Nitish Kumar as the CM of Bihar, we have seen a rise in employment and upgrade of infrastructure in Bihar. Kumar brought sanctity to the government. There were no cases of communal riots during the tenure of Nitish.

Bihar witnessed huge protests against the Agniveer scheme. Will it impact the poll prospects?

I don’t think it will have any impact on the elections. It is a non-issue.

