Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

New Delhi, May 30

Veteran Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speeches as a “narrative of dehumanisation”. The mild-mannered former PM said he was keenly following the political discourse during the elections. “Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches which are purely divisive in nature. He is the first PM to lower the dignity of public discourse and thereby the gravity of the office,” Manmohan Singh said. In an appeal to the voters of Punjab, he said, “No Prime Minister in the past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary and coarse terms meant to target either a specific section of society or the opposition.”

“He (Modi) also attributed some false statements to me. I have never in my life singled out one community from the other. That is the sole copyright of the BJP,” he said.

“The narrative of dehumanisation has reached its peak. It is now our duty to save our beloved nation from these forces of discord,” the former PM, who is also an economist of repute, stated.

He asserted only the Congress could ensure growth-oriented progressive future where democracy and Constitution would be safeguarded. He also hit out at the BJP government for imposing an “ill-conceived” Agnipath scheme. “The BJP thinks that the value of patriotism, bravery and service is only four years. This shows their fake nationalism,” he alleged.

Manmohan Singh wrote the UPA government had provided loan waiver worth Rs 72,000 crore to 3.73 crore farmers, increased the MSP, widened its spectrum and increased production while encouraging exports. “All this resulted in the doubling of growth in agriculture in our period as compared to the last 10 years,” he claimed.

The UPA government made all efforts to help the people of Punjab, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi