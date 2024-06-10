Modi Government 3.0 holds first Cabinet meet; clears 3 crore houses for poor under PM Awas Yojana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

The first Union Cabinet meeting of the ruling NDA's third term on Monday approved assistance to construct three crore rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The government has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana since 2015-16 to provide assistance to the eligible rural and urban households for construction of houses with basic amenities. Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 Crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided with the other basic amenities such as household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection, functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the Central Government and state governments.

"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," Cabinet sources said.

