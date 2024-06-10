Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation LIVE updates: Gadkari retains Road Ministry, Shivraj Chouhan gets Agriculture, Nadda Health, Khattar Power

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 10

The portfolios of the newly-inducted ministers were finalised on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his third term, with all NDA allies in attendance.

Rajnath Singh will continue as Defence Minister, while Amit Shah retained the Home Ministry.

Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari retained the Road Transport ministry, with Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra to be the Ministers of State.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to be the Power Minister, while HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi got Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan got Food Processing Industries, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Heavy Industries, while Annapurna Devi Women and Child Development.

Of the 72 member strong union council of ministers, NDA allies have 11 berths -- five Cabinet, two Ministers of State with independent charge and the rest Ministers of State.

The NCP had on Sunday declined to accept MoS post for Praful Patel who has been a cabinet minister in the past and did not “want a demotion.”

We are ready to wait for a full cabinet berth, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said.

20:00 10 Jun Prataprao Jadhav gets MoS (Independent charge) Ayush and Health 19:59 10 Jun Jayant Chaudhry gets MoS (Independent Charge) Skill Development and Education 19:40 10 Jun Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gets both Power and Urban Development 19:39 10 Jun Bhupender Yadav remains Environment Minister, Ravneet Bittu gets MoS Food Processing and MoS Railways 19:38 10 Jun Rajnath Singh to continue as Defence Minister, Amit Shah retains Home 19:37 10 Jun JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy gets Heavy Industries, Annapurna Devi gets Women and Child Development 19:36 10 Jun Jyotoraditya Scindia gets Telecommunications, Hardeep Puri Petroleum, Piyush Goyal to continue as Commerce Minister 19:33 10 Jun TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu gets Civil Aviation, Sarbanand Sonowal retains Ports and Shipping 19:32 10 Jun Kiren Rijiju gets Parliamentary Affairs, Gajendra Shekhawat Tourism and Culture 19:31 10 Jun Mansukh Mandaviya gets Labour and Sports ministry, CR Paatil Jal Shakti 19:30 10 Jun BJP president JP Nadda gets Health Ministry 19:28 10 Jun Ashwini Vaishnaw retains Railways Gets additional charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister 19:21 10 Jun Dharmendra Pradhan gets Education Ministry 19:21 10 Jun LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan gets Food Processing Industries 19:16 10 Jun Nirmala Sitharaman to remain Finance Minister, Jaishankar External Affairs Minister 19:16 10 Jun Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Manjhi gets MSME Ministry 19:11 10 Jun Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra Ministers of State — Road Transport and Highways

