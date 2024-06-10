Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation LIVE updates: Gadkari retains Road Ministry, Shivraj Chouhan gets Agriculture, Nadda Health, Khattar Power

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 10
The portfolios of the newly-inducted ministers were finalised on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his third term, with all NDA allies in attendance.
Rajnath Singh will continue as Defence Minister, while Amit Shah retained the Home Ministry.
Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari retained the Road Transport ministry, with Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra to be the Ministers of State.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister.
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to be the Power Minister, while HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi got Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry.
LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan got Food Processing Industries, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Heavy Industries, while Annapurna Devi Women and Child Development.
Of the 72 member strong union council of ministers, NDA allies have 11 berths -- five Cabinet, two Ministers of State with independent charge and the rest Ministers of State.
The NCP had on Sunday declined to accept MoS post for Praful Patel who has been a cabinet minister in the past and did not “want a demotion.”
We are ready to wait for a full cabinet berth, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said.
Gets additional charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister
