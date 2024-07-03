Modi government constitutes cabinet committees on security, economic and political affairs

PTI

New Delhi, July 3

The Modi government on Wednesday constituted various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision-making bodies on security, economic and political affairs.

According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs comprises defence minister, home minister, finance minister, external affairs minister, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Others in the committee are: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises defence minister, home minister, finance minister, panchayati raj minister, Health Minister JP Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil.

The special invitees in the committee are Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

