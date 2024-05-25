 Modi govt looted the country like British: Kharge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Modi govt looted the country like British: Kharge

Modi govt looted the country like British: Kharge

Modi govt looted the country like British: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president. File photo



PTI

Deoghar (Jharkhand), May 24

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the country's water, forest and land over the past 10 years as was done by the British.

"Like the British, the Modi government looted 'jal, jungle, jameen' (water, forest and land) of the country in 10 years. PM Modi handed over the country's assets to his billionaire friends. We faced the British and we are not afraid of the BJP," Kharge said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

The Congress leader urged the people to save the Constitution by showing the exit door to the saffron party’s government at the Centre. He said if voted to power, the Congress would implement a separate religious code for tribals.

Referring to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kharge said, “Modi sent a tribal CM behind bars before poll. Jharkhand people will avenge this injustice.”

The Congress will undertake a caste survey to deliver justice to the people, he said and added that the Congress would fill 30 lakh vacant government posts after August 15, if voted to power.

Kharge also alleged that PM Modi insulted tribals and Dalits by not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the Ram Temple consecration.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jharkhand #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

3
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

6
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

7
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

8
India

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

9
India

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

10
India

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development

Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Manohar Lal Khattar, Maneka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti’s fate to be sealed today


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

Unique theme-based booths prepare to welcome voters

Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

Three-year-old raped, strangulated to death

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues