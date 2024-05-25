Modi govt looted the country like British: Kharge

PTI

Deoghar (Jharkhand), May 24

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the country's water, forest and land over the past 10 years as was done by the British.

"Like the British, the Modi government looted 'jal, jungle, jameen' (water, forest and land) of the country in 10 years. PM Modi handed over the country's assets to his billionaire friends. We faced the British and we are not afraid of the BJP," Kharge said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

The Congress leader urged the people to save the Constitution by showing the exit door to the saffron party’s government at the Centre. He said if voted to power, the Congress would implement a separate religious code for tribals.

Referring to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kharge said, “Modi sent a tribal CM behind bars before poll. Jharkhand people will avenge this injustice.”

The Congress will undertake a caste survey to deliver justice to the people, he said and added that the Congress would fill 30 lakh vacant government posts after August 15, if voted to power.

Kharge also alleged that PM Modi insulted tribals and Dalits by not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the Ram Temple consecration.

