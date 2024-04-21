Modi govt protects rapists, says Priyanka

New Delhi, April 20
The Modi government protects rapists, defends oppressors and abusers of women, vilifies victims of heinous crimes using the entire strength of the administration and questions the character of victims of abuse, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged on Saturday.
She also talked about Olympic medallists’ protest and their “abuser” being allegedly defended by the PM.
“The PM’s men haughtily speak of changing the Constitution of India that was written with the blood of our freedom fighters and martyrs. They treat the Constitution as instrument of their own greed and ambition, as if it is just a piece of paper,” she said speaking at a poll rally in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala seeking votes for Congress candidate Benny Behanan.
She alleged that policies were being framed to benefit PM’s friends. “Public assets that belong to the people of India, assets that were built by the sweat and toil of our people, are being handed over to the PM’s billionaire friends one after the other,” she said. Priyanka accused the Modi government of enacting laws bypassing democratic processes and enforcing these against people’s will.
She said when she spoke of the founding principles of India being on the brink of destruction, she was told by some that a new India was being created. “In this new nation, voices of dissent are silenced. The government harasses, accuses and imprisons those who dare to speak against it,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused