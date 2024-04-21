Modi govt protects rapists, says Priyanka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

The Modi government protects rapists, defends oppressors and abusers of women, vilifies victims of heinous crimes using the entire strength of the administration and questions the character of victims of abuse, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged on Saturday.

She also talked about Olympic medallists’ protest and their “abuser” being allegedly defended by the PM.

“The PM’s men haughtily speak of changing the Constitution of India that was written with the blood of our freedom fighters and martyrs. They treat the Constitution as instrument of their own greed and ambition, as if it is just a piece of paper,” she said speaking at a poll rally in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala seeking votes for Congress candidate Benny Behanan.

She alleged that policies were being framed to benefit PM’s friends. “Public assets that belong to the people of India, assets that were built by the sweat and toil of our people, are being handed over to the PM’s billionaire friends one after the other,” she said. Priyanka accused the Modi government of enacting laws bypassing democratic processes and enforcing these against people’s will.

She said when she spoke of the founding principles of India being on the brink of destruction, she was told by some that a new India was being created. “In this new nation, voices of dissent are silenced. The government harasses, accuses and imprisons those who dare to speak against it,” she said.

