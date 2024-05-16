Modi govt’s exit inevitable: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the exit of the BJP government at the Centre was inevitable. Addressing a rally in support of Arambagh Lok Sabha candidate Mitali Bagh at Purshurah, he said once a change in government took place at the Centre, all dues owed to West Bengal under various central schemes would be realised and used for the welfare of people.

EC summons Andhra CS, DGP over violence

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has summoned the state's Chief Secretary and the DGP on Thursday to 'personally explain' the administration's failure to contain the incidents, sources said. The EC also asked the Chief Secretary and the police chief to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

PM to hold rallies in UP on May 16, 17

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address back-to-back rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, said a party spokesman. He will be holding rallies in Jaunpur and Azamgarh on Thursday. On May 17, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address rallies in Barabanki and Mohanlalganj to consolidate the party’s position in the Avadh region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Trinamool Congress