PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

A day after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack on the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of spreading hatred and violence in the name of Hinduism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Congress, calling it a parasitical (parjeevi) party, which depended on its allies to stay politically relevant.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die On NEET paper leak, PM said government was taking steps to bring the culprits to book

PM offered water to MP Hibi Eden, who was protesting against the Centre in the LS

The LS was adjourned sine die after PM concluded his reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s Address

He called Rahul “childish” on whom “even the nation has given up”, saying “tumse na ho payega” (you cannot do it).

In his two-hour-long reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the Congress “eats into the votes of its allies”, and lambasted it for failing to open its account in 13 states in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

He said it was the third consecutive poll in which the Congress failed to reach the 100-seat mark on its own, and got stuck at 99 this time.

Modi’s speech was continuously disrupted by the Congress-led Opposition, which stood in the well of the House, raising slogans such as “Give justice to Manipur”.

As soon as Modi began his speech, Congress MPs formed a human chain in the well of the House even as Speaker Om Birla warned Rahul not to allow such a conduct in the House.

Two Congress MPs from Manipur — Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Arthur — were asked to lead the protest. Both of them stood with their arms held aloft, holding each other’s fists along with Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi and raising slogans against the government.

Taking a swipe at Rahul, Modi said a conspiracy was being hatched to level false allegations against Hindus, and claimed that the entire Congress ecosystem was against Hindus. The PM was referring to Rahul’s comments on Monday, when he had accused the BJP of spreading “violence, hatred and lies”, stating that these were against the tenets of Hinduism.

“It’s a serious matter that a conspiracy is being hatched to level false allegations against Hindus,” he said, adding there was a well-planned strategy to insult Hindus and their traditions. “Balak buddhi has been crying... this person hit me, that person hit me, I was hit here, I was hit there... this drama is being played to gain sympathy,” Modi said. The PM said Rahul was out on bail in a corruption case.

On Rahul displaying a poster depicting Lord Shiva in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the images of God cannot be used for personal political interests.

On the Congress leader’s criticism of the Agniveer scheme, the PM said, “The Congress opposes every reform that strengthens the Army. Outright lies are being spread about the Army recruitment so that the youth do not join the force. We are modernising our armed forces so that they can face any challenge and give a befitting reply. We are bringing about reforms to make our troops battle-ready,” Modi said.

On the NEET paper leak, Modi said the government was taking steps to bring the culprits to book.

In the middle of his speech, the PM informed the House about the tragic stampede in Hathras. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after Modi concluded his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

