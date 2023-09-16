Modi retains top slot in global ratings

PTI

New Delhi: Riding high on G20 summit success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained the top slot in the global approval ratings released on Friday by political intelligence firm Morning Consult. Modi’s approval ratings are 76 per cent as against 18 per cent disapproval. He is followed by Swiss President Alain Berset with 64 per cent approval and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 61 per cent. TNS

Co-pilot hospitalised with spinal injury

Mumbai: Neil Diwan, the co-pilot of a private jet that skidded off the runway at Mumbai airport suffered a spinal injury and has been moved to another hospital for surgery, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the director of Criticare Asia hospital said on Friday. He said seven others admitted to Criticare Asia’s Andheri East hospital are stable and being monitored. A private jet veered off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid rain.

