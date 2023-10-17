 Modi says India Middle East Economic Corridor can transform global maritime industry, invites investors to partner with India : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Modi says India Middle East Economic Corridor can transform global maritime industry, invites investors to partner with India

Modi says India Middle East Economic Corridor can transform global maritime industry, invites investors to partner with India

Corridor has the potential to transform the global maritime industry," he said, adding that the initiative announced at the G20 meeting in New Delhi earlier this year, will drive positive changes in global and regional trade, says the PM

Modi says India Middle East Economic Corridor can transform global maritime industry, invites investors to partner with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, October 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor has the potential to 'transform' the global maritime trade, and invited investors to partner with the country to be a part of the initiative.

Speaking at the inauguration of the third Global Maritime India Summit (GIMS) via a video-link, Modi said India was able to forge a historic consensus at the G-20 for the IMEEC, and added that the initiative will prove to be a catalyst for prosperity, the same was as Silk Route was a few centuries ago.

"The corridor has the potential to transform the global maritime industry," he said, adding that the initiative announced at the G20 meeting in New Delhi earlier this year, will drive positive changes in global and regional trade.

"For investors, this is an opportunity to partner with India and be a part of these efforts (of making the corridor happen)," he added.

Modi said the corridor entails a slew of developmental initiatives, including building next generation mega ports, international container transshipment ports, island development, inland waterways and expansion of multimodal hubs.

The IMEEC will help reduce the cost of business by making logistics more efficient, curtail damage to the environment and also create a lot of jobs, Modi said in the address at the summit, which has delegates from over 70 countries.

The PM said the world order is changing post-Covid and the entire world is looking towards India with new aspirations. He added that the domestic economy is continuously getting stronger to be the third largest.

Very few countries are blessed with development, demography, democracy and demand, Modi said, inviting global investors to be part of India's growth journey, wherein the country aspires to break into the league of 'developed' nations in 25 years.

Modi said his government has been working to strengthen the maritime sector in the last 9-10 years, and added that whenever India's maritime capabilities have been strong in history, the country and the world have benefitted from it.

In the last decade, major ports' capacity has doubled, turnaround time for containers has come down to 24 hours from 42 hours in 2014, thousands of kilometres of roads have been built for better port connectivity, Modi said, pointing that employment generation and ease of living are the primary drivers for these efforts.

'Ports for Prosperity' and 'Ports for progress' are a vision for the government, Modi said, adding that the mantra is to 'Make in India … make for the world'.

Without specifying a timeline, Modi said the government will be developing shipbuilding and repair centres in many centres across the country.

Building the indigenous aircraft carrier INR Virat is a testament to the country's capabilities, he added.

Four global ship leasing companies have registered with the GIFT-IFSC, Modi said, exhorting more entities in the ship leasing trade to set up a presence in India's only IFSC in Gujarat.

He said India's large coastline, strong riverine ecosystem and rich cultural heritage create great possibilities for maritime tourism. A cruise terminal is being built in the financial capital, while similar facilities have come up in Visakhapatnam and Chennai, he said.

Terming the 5,000-year-old Lothal dockyard as the 'cradle of shipping', Modi said a National Maritime Heritage Complex is also coming up at the site in Gujarat.

He also noted that the country has started the world's biggest river cruise service to promote maritime tourism.

#Europe #G20 #Mumbai #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android

2
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

3
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

4
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

5
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

6
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

7
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

8
World

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

9
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert with her adorable on-stage moment

10
World

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather on Monday

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

2020 Delhi riots: Court pulls up police for ‘half-hearted’ probe, seeks written explanation

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated