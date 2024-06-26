Modi speaks to Kazakh President, extends support for SCO summit

New Delhi, June 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
President Tokayev congratulated Modi on the successful conduct of the largest democratic exercise in the world and his re-election for the historic third consecutive term.
The Prime Minister conveyed to Kazakhstan President India’s full support for the success of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana.
The two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral strategic partnership.
