Modi to hold rally in Saharanpur today

Saharanpur, April 5
PM Narendra Modi will address an election rally for the BJP candidate in Saharanpur and take part in a road show in Ghaziabad on Saturday.
This would be the second rally of the PM in the region since he launched the NDA’s campaign on March 31. The PM to will address the rally at the old Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in the morning in support of BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal and the party’s Kairana candidate Pradeep Choudhary.
