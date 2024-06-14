Modi to meet Pope Francis

New Delhi, June 13
PM Narendra Modi will meet with Pope Francis on the margins of the G7 summit in Italy, announced the media in the Vatican. Francis, the first Pope to attend a G7 summit, will meet world leaders in two badges after he arrives at the Summit venue in a helicopter from the Vatican on Thursday morning, according to the Holy See Press Office. PM Modi will be in the second batch to meet the Pope.
