Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

New Delhi, June 11
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to travel to Italy this week to attend the G7 summit, bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are on the cards. Another bilateral was expected with Italian Prime Minister and host Giorgia Meloni, said sources.
The trip to Italy will be the first for Modi after assuming charge as the PM for the third consecutive term. The G7 summit (June 13 to 15) is an annual meeting of the group of seven advanced economies and it is to be hosted this year at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy’s Apulia region.
Modi’s delegation is likely to include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and NSA Ajit Doval. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict between Israel and Hamas are likely to dominate the summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address a session on Russian invasion.
Other top leaders scheduled to attend the event are Japanese and Canadian PMs Fumio Kishida and Justin Trudeau. The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Italy is holding the current presidency and has invited India for the summit.
