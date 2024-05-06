Modi trying to end quota: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of attempting to snatch reservations and hindering the progress of backward, Dalit and tribal communities.

Speaking at a rally in Adilabad of Telangana, Gandhi said the BJP’s agenda was to abolish the Constitution, jeopardising the rights and opportunities provided to the underprivileged.

He stressed the BJP’s leadership has hinted at altering the Constitution if they come to power, which could potentially lead to the annulment of reservation policies. He reiterated while Modi had not explicitly mentioned removing the 50% reservation cap, the Congress has pledged to eliminate it as stated in its manifesto.

Rahul alleged PM favored billionaires by forgiving their massive debts at the cost of the welfare of farmers and labourers. On the Congress’s promises, he said the party had delivered on its commitments in Telangana and was poised to replicate its success nationwide. He outlined ambitious plans, including depositing one lakh rupees annually into the accounts of women from impoverished families, providing apprenticeships to educated youth, and doubling the income of workers in

various sectors.

Moreover, Rahul stressed the necessity of a caste census to address the systemic marginalisation faced by Dalits, backward classes, ‘adivasis’, and minorities. He underscored the significance of their representation in institutions, promising to prioritise their inclusion if the INDIA block’s government assumes power.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, accusing him of harbouring insecurities and resorting to hate speech to maintain his grip on power.

Quoting an Urdu couplet to relate it to Modi’s insecurity, Kharge said: “Na raj Khatre mein hai, na Hindu Khatre mein, sirf Sultan Khatre mein hai (neither the kingdom is in danger, nor the Hindus, only the Sultan feels threatened).”

In an election rally in Malda of West Bengal, Kharge termed Modi as ‘jhoothon ka sardar, criticising him for not fulfilling promises made during the last election. “Narendra Modi had said- ‘I will bring back black money from foreign countries, I will deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account, I will double the income of farmers, I will provide two crore jobs to the youth.’ But nothing like that happened, they were just lies.”

