Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark insult to Bihar: Kharge

New Delhi, May 26
Claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “mujra” remark as an insult to Bihar, Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused Modi of hitting a new low with his election speeches.
“Mujra, mutton, chicken, mangalsutra … no Prime Minister before Modi has spoken like this. He even brought in buffaloes and told in Gujarat that if a farmer was having two buffaloes, the Congress would give one of the two animals to a Muslim peasant,” he said. The Congress leader was addressing an election rally in favour of Congress leader and Mahagathbandhan nominee Manoj Kumar in the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar.
Kharge said, “The PM used mujra words for Opposition leaders in an election rally in Bihar on Friday… Modi ji insulted Bihar and its electorate by using this word.”
Noting that Sasaram is synonymous with Jagjivan Ram, who was a native of that area and won eight times from the constituency, Kharge accused PM Modi of not giving due credit to the late Dalit stalwart while celebrating 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
While Indira Gandhi was the PM in 1971, Jagjivan Ram was the then Defence Minister, Kharge said and added that Modi refused to acknowledge the contribution of either of the two stalwarts while celebrating the golden jubilee of the momentous victory.
“Is not it an insult to Jagjivan Ram and Bihar?” he said.
