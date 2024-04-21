Modi’s speeches project him as PM of BJP, not country: Pawar

PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, April 20

The prime minister belongs to the country and has the responsibility to lead the nation, but Narendra Modi’s speeches suggest that he is “BJP’s PM” and not India’s, claimed NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

PM Modi should tell the people what he and his party would do for the country instead of attacking the Opposition, said the 83-year-old NCP founder at a campaign rally in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Pawar was here to canvass for Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates Chandrakant Khaire, who is contesting from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on the Sena (UBT) ticket, and Congress’ Kalyan Kale from Jalna. The central Maharashtra constituencies, located in the state’s Marathwada region, will go to the polls in Phase-IV on May 13.

Pawar said, “I was listening to Narendra Modi’s speech before I came here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The PM belongs to the entire country. If we listen to Modi’s speeches, it seems he is the PM of the BJP and not the country.”

The NCP (SP) chief said PM Modi and the BJP should tell the people what they would do for the country.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Sharad Pawar