Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory made devices for solar mission

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 2

The Aditya-L1 mission to the sun carries indigenously designed and fabricated radiation-hardened devices made by Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL).

The SCL has also provided measurement in digital magnetometer payloads, and the launch vehicle for the mission uses the SCL-made Vikram Processor for navigation.

A magnetometer is a device that measures magnetic field and the direction, strength or relative change of a magnetic field at a particular location.

The SCL-fabricated Vikram Processor was also used in the Chandrayaan mission.

The processor’s main application is in the realisation of onboard computers for navigation, guidance and control processing in flight applications.

The SCL, which specialises in making semiconductors, has a long association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In the past, the PSLV rocket that injected a military satellite into space had two advanced payloads, including Vikram Processor developed by the SCL.

