Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar and a tribal leader, was on Wednesday sworn in as the first BJP CM of Odisha. PM Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar and was seen exchanging pleasantries with Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik, who had accepted the BJP's invitation to grace the event.

Bonhomie after bitterness: PM Narendra Modi being greeted by former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. PTI

Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara segment Pravati Parida took oath as Deputy CMs. This is the first time that a BJP government has been formed in the eastern state after defeating the 24-year-old BJD government headed by Naveen Patnaik. The BJP won 78 of Odisha's 147 Assembly seats this time restricting the BJD to 51.

In a post on X, Modi said, “It's a historic day in Odisha! With the blessings of my sisters and brothers of Odisha, the BJP is forming its first-ever government in the state… I am confident this team will usher in record development in Odisha.”

Apart from PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

42% hike in paddy MSP

After assuming charge, Majhi in 1st Cabinet meet hiked paddy MSP by 42% from Rs 2,183 to Rs 3,100. He approved Rs 400 cr corpus for Lord Jagannath Temple, besides deciding to open all its four doors

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi