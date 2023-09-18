Molesters pull ‘dupatta’, UP girl run over by bike

PTI

Ambedkarnagar (UP), Sept 17

A girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her ‘dupatta’ in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist.

The shocking incident occurred on Friday when the victim was returning home from school.

After its CCTV footage went viral, the police arrested the three accused on Saturday night. The police claimed two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Haswar police station, Ritesh Pandey, has also been suspended for dereliction of duty in handling the case, officials said.

The arrested accused were identified as Sehbaz and his brother Arbaz, who pulled the dupatta. The third accused, Faisal, ran over the girl.