Monsoon covers entire India 6 days ahead of schedule: India Meteorological Department

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 2

With many parts of north-west India experiencing rain over the past 24 hours, the southwest monsoon has now covered entire India, which is six days before the normal date of covering the whole of the country.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today. Thus, it has covered the entire country on July 2 against the normal date of July 8,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday stated.

Until Monday, monsoon had eluded many parts of Punjab and some areas of northwest Rajasthan. As on July 1, the northern limit of the monsoon passed over Jaisalmer, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Rajpura and Ludhiana.

Active monsoon conditions are very likely over northwest India in the next four to five days. The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Punjab and Haryana till July 6, with the possibility of very heavy rain in Haryana on July 2 and 3, and in Punjab on July 3.

Since Monday, light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been occurring at a few places with heavy to very heavy rain reported from isolated places in Haryana. While in Punjab, light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places.

The cumulative rainfall for the season has been deficient by 47 per cent in Punjab and 37 per cent in Haryana. From June 1 till the morning of July 2, Punjab received 32.6 mm rain against the long period average of 62.1 mm, while Haryana received 38.3 mm against the normal of 60.7 mm for this period, according to the IMD data.

The monsoon in the month of July is also expected to be errant in some parts of this region. IMD has predicted that monthly rainfall in the country on whole during July is most likely to be more than 106 per cent of the long period average except in many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest and peninsular India, where below normal rainfall is likely.

