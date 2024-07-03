Monsoon covers entire India six days ahead of schedule

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 2

With many parts of the north-west India experiencing rain over the past 24 hours, the south-west monsoon has now covered the entire India, which is six days before the normal date of covering the whole of the country.

“The south-west monsoon further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today. Thus, it has covered the entire country on July 2 against the normal date of July 8,” stated a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Till yesterday, the monsoon had eluded many parts of Punjab and some areas in north-west Rajasthan. As on July 1, the northern limit of the monsoon passed over Jaisalmer, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Rajpura and Ludhiana.

Active monsoon conditions are likely over north-west India during the next 4-5 days. The weather department has predicted heavy rain in Punjab and Haryana till July 6, with the possibility of very heavy rain in Haryana on July 2-3 and in Punjab on July 3.

Since yesterday, light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places with heavy to very heavy rain reported at isolated places in Haryana. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at some places in Punjab.

The cumulative rainfall for the season has been deficient by 47 per cent in Punjab and 37 per cent in Haryana so far.

