Monsoon expected to keep date with region

Losing momentum after reaching Sikkim in the northeast at least 10 days in advance powered by cyclone Remal, the much-awaited southwest monsoon is expected to progress over the next four days, according to India Meteorological Department. The good news, as per Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, is that the seasonal rains are also expected to keep their date with the northwest — Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh.

The rains are likely to hit the Capital around the normal expected date of arrival — June 27 — with a margin error of two days. Aided by a western disturbance, the moisture-laden easterly winds will also bring light rains to the northwest around June 21/22, he added.

Notably, the northwest, except some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, are expected to see “normal rains” due to the strengthening of the La Nina factor.

After an early start in the southern and northeastern parts, monsoon hit a pause button, entering into a weak phase, spelling trouble for northern and central parts of the country struggling with extreme temperatures and heatwaves.

The June-September rains bring nearly 70 per cent of the rain India needs to water its agricultural tracks, replenish reservoirs, aquifers and groundwater and cater power and drinking water needs of people.

As on date, the all-India rainfall deficit is 18 per cent with the northwest leading the pack with a deficiency of 65 per cent. The southern peninsula, meanwhile, has surplus of 22 per cent.

Currently, the rains are running behind schedule over large parts of central and east India including eastern parts of Maharashtra; the northern half of Chhattisgarh; the entire Odisha and West Bengal; and eastern parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.

Meteorologists say conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar over the next four days.

The slow down and the heat is also due to westerly winds prevailing over the Indo-Gangetic plains. Plus, there has been no low pressure area or any significant system over the Bay of Bengal to “pull the monsoon current” .

