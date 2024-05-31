Monsoon hits Kerala, N-E two days early

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The southwest monsoon set in over the Kerala coast and parts of the North-East on Thursday, two day earlier than the usual arrival date — June 1.

After setting in over Kerala, the southwest monsoon usually advances over most part of North-East by June 5.

The last time this rare phenomenon occurred was in 2017, when Cyclone Mora had triggered the early onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.

“The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced to most parts of North-East, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh. It has also advanced to most parts of Lakshadweep and south Arabian sea and some parts of central Arabian sea and south Tamil Nadu,” the IMD said.

Weather scientists said Cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal on May 26, could be one of the reasons for the early onset of the southwest monsoon over the North-East.

The Met department has said India is likely to receive above normal rainfall in June. The southwest monsoon brings over 70 per cent of the country’s rainfall and is crucial to kharif cultivation.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mahe, Andaman, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and the Gangetic West Bengal over the next five days. Rainfall between 64.5-115.5 mm is categorised as heavy and if it is in the range of 115.6-204.4 mm, it is dubbed as very heavy.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala #Monsoon