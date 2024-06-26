Monsoon may hit region in 3-4 days

Chandigarh: The weatherman has said conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and northern parts of Punjab and Haryana in the next three to four days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh
Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief