Monsoon may hit region in 3-4 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The weatherman has said conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and northern parts of Punjab and Haryana in the next three to four days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh #Monsoon #Uttarakhand