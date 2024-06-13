Monsoon sluggish, heatwave to stay

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

A sluggish southwest monsoon on Wednesday covered large parts of Maharashtra, awaiting a fresh pulse to march across central and northern India, which continued to reel under intense heat conditions.

The IMD said monsoon could cover Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north-west Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days.

Heatwave conditions were observed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh #Maharashtra #Monsoon