Monsoon sluggish, heatwave to stay

New Delhi, June 12
A sluggish southwest monsoon on Wednesday covered large parts of Maharashtra, awaiting a fresh pulse to march across central and northern India, which continued to reel under intense heat conditions.
The IMD said monsoon could cover Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north-west Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days.
Heatwave conditions were observed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
