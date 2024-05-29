Monsoon to arrive over Kerala in 24 hours

Chandigarh, May 29
Conditions continue to become favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next 24 hours and advance of monsoon over some parts of northeastern states during the same period, according to the IMD.
“Conditions also continue to become favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin, Lakshadweep, Southwest and Central Bay of Bengal, Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during the same period,” the weather office said.
