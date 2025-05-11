Month-long ban on firecrackers in Mumbai

The police on Saturday banned the use of firecrackers in Mumbai from May 11 till June 9, an official said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), the preventive order has been issued under the Maharashtra Police Act. No person shall burst any firecrackers, including rockets, within the limits of the metropolis from Sunday till June 11, the official added.

The move came at a time when India and Pakistan were engaged in a military conflict. The two neighbours announced a ceasefire on Saturday evening. However, incidents of truce violation and shelling from across the border were reported within hours of announcement.