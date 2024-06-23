Month on, Congress calls for bandh for ‘fair probe’ in Rajkot tragedy

New Delhi, June 22
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims of last month’s tragic TRP game zone fire in Rajkot, in the BJP-ruled Gujarat. The Congress has announced a ‘Rajkot Bandh’ on June 25, marking one month since the incident
“We need to build more pressure on the government for a fair and independent probe and also, if required, the Congress will take up the issue in the Parliament”, Rahul told a group of the victims of the tragedy, reaffirming the party’s support to them during this difficult time.
The devastating fire that occurred on May 25, had claimed the lives of 27 individuals, including four children. The interaction took place from Pathik Ashram and lasted for about half an hour. Rahul assured the victims’ families that the Congress stood with them. In a video shared by the Congress party, the victims can be heard telling Rahul about negligence on the part of the owners of the game zone.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...