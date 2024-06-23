Month on, Congress calls for bandh for ‘fair probe’ in Rajkot tragedy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims of last month’s tragic TRP game zone fire in Rajkot, in the BJP-ruled Gujarat. The Congress has announced a ‘Rajkot Bandh’ on June 25, marking one month since the incident

“We need to build more pressure on the government for a fair and independent probe and also, if required, the Congress will take up the issue in the Parliament”, Rahul told a group of the victims of the tragedy, reaffirming the party’s support to them during this difficult time.

The devastating fire that occurred on May 25, had claimed the lives of 27 individuals, including four children. The interaction took place from Pathik Ashram and lasted for about half an hour. Rahul assured the victims’ families that the Congress stood with them. In a video shared by the Congress party, the victims can be heard telling Rahul about negligence on the part of the owners of the game zone.

