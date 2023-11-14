 'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark : The Tribune India

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

PM says India now exports mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh crore, Congress leaders afflicted with ‘mental disease’ of ignoring the country’s achievement

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Betul district, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. PTI



PTI

Betul, November 14

In a sharp attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘made in China mobiles being used by people in India’ remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked, “in which world does the moorkhon ke sardar (leader of fools) lives”.

Addressing a public rally in Betul, Modi said India now exports mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh crore, and added that Congress leaders were afflicted with the “mental disease” of ignoring the country’s achievement.

“A mahagyani (very wise man) of Congress said yesterday that Indians only have made in China mobile. In which world the ‘moorkhon ke sardar’ lives?” Modi said. “I wonder what foreign glasses they are wearing that they are unable to see the country’s achievement,” he said, without directly naming Gandhi.

Modi’s no-holds barred attack came a day after the Congress leader’s remark that mobile phones in India were mostly made in China.

Modi said India was the second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

“When the Congress was in power, India’s manufacturing of mobile phones was under Rs 20,000 crore. Today, India’s industry has grown to over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. India is also exporting mobile phones worth Rs 1 lakh crore,” Modi said.

Modi said the Centre will launch a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals in the country on Wednesday when the nation celebrates Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary.

Modi said he has seen unprecedented trust and affection for BJP among the people of Madhya Pradesh, and added that the Congress has accepted defeat ahead of elections.

He said the Congress accepted defeat and is now turning to seers for reviving its fortunes in the last phase of poll campaigning.

The Congress knows that its fake promises won’t work in front of Modi’s guarantees, the PM said.

“As November 17 (polling day) is nearing, Congress’ claims are getting exposed. The Congress has accepted defeat and now they’re relying on luck, Modi said.

The Congress never believed that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, law against triple talaq and the construction of Ram temple will ever be a reality, but “we have done all these things,” Modi said.

Modi said some Congress leaders are sitting at home and they don’t even feel like going out.

“Congress leaders don’t know what they will say to people. The Congress has accepted that their fake promises don’t stand a chance in front of Modi guarantee,” he said.

