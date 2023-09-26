Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Govt seeks time from High Court to submit SIT’s final report

Ahmedabad, September 25
The Gujarat Government on Monday sought time from the high court to submit before it the final report of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the collapse of a suspension bridge at Morbi town in October last year, in which 135 people were killed.
A Division Bench granted the government two weeks, observing that no further adjournment will be given in the suo motu (on its own) PIL admitted last year.
The state government had appointed a SIT to probe the collapse and it submitted an interim report in December last year, in which it found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the structure by the Oreva Group.
