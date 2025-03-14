DT
PT
Home / India / More growth under Modi than in first 70 years: Shah

More growth under Modi than in first 70 years: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that under PM Narendra Modi's 10-year tenure, there has been more development than in the 70 years of all previous governments since Independence. He made this claim while inaugurating several projects in Gujarat...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:33 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that under PM Narendra Modi’s 10-year tenure, there has been more development than in the 70 years of all previous governments since Independence. He made this claim while inaugurating several projects in Gujarat virtually.

He said that the Centre has increased the national highways network by 60 per cent in the last 10 years, adding that during Modi’s tenure, the length of four-lane highways has increased two and a half times. He said 36.5 km of highways are being constructed every day and that today, there are 157 airports in the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India now boasts of the second-largest road network, the third-largest Metro rail network and the fourth-largest rail network in the world, Shah said.

