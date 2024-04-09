More than 1,200 candidates from 12 states and 4 from Outer Manipur to contest polls in second phase of Lok Sabha election

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

More than 1,200 candidates from 12 states and union territories along with four candidates from Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituencies to contest elections in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2024.

A total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 Parliamentary constituencies.

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase was April 4, 2024.

After the scrutiny of 2,633 nominations filed, 1,428 nominations were found to be valid.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature for all 12 states was April 8, 2024.

In the second phase, Kerala has a maximum of 500 nominations from 20 Parliamentary constituencies, followed by 491 nominations from 14 constituencies in Karnataka.

A minimum of 14 nominations were received from one constituency in Tripura. Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations.

As many as 15 assembly constituencies in Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase and 13 assembly constituencies in this Parliamentary seat will go to polls on April 26, during the second phase.

There are four contesting candidates from Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency which has been notified in Gazette notification issued on April 5, 2024.

Overall, for first phase, there are 1,625 contesting candidates across 21 states with 1,491 male candidates and 134 female candidates.

