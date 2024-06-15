More than 100 drug packets wash up on shores of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 15
More than 100 packets of drugs have washed up on the shores of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat in the last few days, police said on Saturday.
While some packets of charas were recovered in Devbhumi Dwarka on Saturday, others were found in Kutch in the last few days, they said.
The packets containing charas were found near Gorinja village of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey said.
“We have so far recovered more than 50 such packets, and we will continue to sweep the area,” Pandey said, adding that samples from the packets have been sent for forensic examination.
Similarly, the police recovered 29 packets containing charas and methamphetamine from the coast of Kutch in the last few days, said PP Gohil, a special operations group (SOG) official of Kutch (West) police.
He said that of these packets, 20 contained charas, and nine had methamphetamine.
According to the police, smugglers dumped these packets in the sea for fear of being caught, and they got washed ashore due to favourable wind conditions.
As many as 21 packets of charas were similarly washed up in Devbhumi Dwarka on Wednesday, while 30 were found in operations in the last few days, police said.
With this, the number of packets seized in the last few days has crossed the 100 mark, they said. PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds
Accused Gaurav and one of victims pursued IELTS together at ...
8 Naxalites, STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
The gunfight broke out in Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur...
Remove video recording of excise case court proceedings from social media: Delhi High Court to Sunita Kejriwal
In the video, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen addressing a ...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress