More than 100 drug packets wash up on shores of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 15

More than 100 packets of drugs have washed up on the shores of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat in the last few days, police said on Saturday.

While some packets of charas were recovered in Devbhumi Dwarka on Saturday, others were found in Kutch in the last few days, they said.

The packets containing charas were found near Gorinja village of Devbhumi Dwarka district on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey said.

“We have so far recovered more than 50 such packets, and we will continue to sweep the area,” Pandey said, adding that samples from the packets have been sent for forensic examination.

Similarly, the police recovered 29 packets containing charas and methamphetamine from the coast of Kutch in the last few days, said PP Gohil, a special operations group (SOG) official of Kutch (West) police.

He said that of these packets, 20 contained charas, and nine had methamphetamine.

According to the police, smugglers dumped these packets in the sea for fear of being caught, and they got washed ashore due to favourable wind conditions.

As many as 21 packets of charas were similarly washed up in Devbhumi Dwarka on Wednesday, while 30 were found in operations in the last few days, police said.

With this, the number of packets seized in the last few days has crossed the 100 mark, they said. PTI

