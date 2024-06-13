 MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of Mangaf fire victims : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of Mangaf fire victims

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of Mangaf fire victims

PM Modi reviewed the situation at a meeting with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra among others

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of Mangaf fire victims

MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Indians injured in a fire incident at the Jaber hospital, in Kuwait, Thursday, June 13, 2024. PTI



PTI

Dubai/Kuwait City, June 13

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday reached Kuwait to oversee the assistance to those injured in a massive fire at an apartment housing foreign workers and for the early repatriation of the bodies of about 40 Indians killed in the tragic incident.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building housing 195 migrant workers in the southern city of Mangaf.

“On the directions of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi, MoS@KVSinghMPGonda arrives in Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in fire tragedy & coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident,” the Embassy of India in Kuwait posted on X.

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies of those killed in the devastating fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area and an IAF aircraft is on standby to bring back the mortal remains of Indians killed in the incident, officials said in New Delhi on Thursday.

“In an unfortunate and tragic fire incident earlier today in a Labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, around 40 Indians are understood to have died and over 50 injured,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Modi, who described the incident as “saddening”, reviewed the situation at a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra among others.

Following the meeting, the prime minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the PM Relief Fund and directed that the government should extend all possible assistance.

The External Affairs Minister spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the phone and urged him for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed.

“Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait.  Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed,” Jaishankar said on 'X'.

“Urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives. He emphasized that those injured were getting the requisite medical attention,” he had said.

The officials had said most of the Indian victims were from Kerala.

The fire erupted just after 4:00 am when the majority of the 196 all-men residents of the building were asleep. It resulted in huge thick clouds of black smoke that led to the suffocation of most of the victims, according to officials from the Interior Ministry and the fire department.

India's mission in Kuwait is ascertaining the full details from the concerned Kuwaiti authorities over the incident.

Those injured are presently admitted to five government hospitals (Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra hospitals) in Kuwait and receiving proper medical care and attention. According to hospital authorities, most of the admitted patients are stable.

Following the incident, the Ambassador of India in Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, immediately visited the location of the incident and also the hospitals to ascertain the welfare of the Indian nationals.

The Embassy continues to coordinate with local authorities to assist Indian nationals who have been injured in this unfortunate incident and extend all possible support. The Embassy is receiving full cooperation from the Kuwaiti authorities.

Deputy Premier, Defence and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah ordered the arrest of the Kuwaiti landlord of the building and the Egyptian guard of the building and warned officials not to release them without his permission.

The minister told reporters that the fire was a catastrophe, adding that from Thursday, teams from the municipality will begin inspecting all buildings and have the authority to remove any violation without any warning.

He said authorities would also start from Thursday to study the issue of overcrowding of expat workers in buildings and the failure to comply with safety conditions.

The public prosecution has started an investigation into the fire to uncover the circumstances behind the incident and what might have triggered the deadly inferno, it said on X, praising the state-wide response to the disaster.

There has been no official word on how the blaze started or what caused it. Some local media reported that it could be a gas leak from the building's ground floor.

Head of investigations at Kuwait Fire Department Col Sayed Al-Mousawi said that the team investigating the causes of the fire found that an inflammable material was used as partitions between apartments and also between rooms, which caused the huge black clouds of smoke.

He said that many of the victims suffocated while trying to run down the stairs because they were filled with smoke, adding that the victims could not go to the rooftop because the door was locked.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ajit Doval #Dubai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

2
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

3
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

4
Entertainment

‘I do not…’: Here is what Karan Johar said about Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF woman constable

5
India

Monsoon progress sluggish; heat wave in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP to continue for next few days

6
Trending

AI recreation of Aamir Khan’s 'Lagaan' with Jay Shah, Owaisi among Indian cricketers takes social media by storm

7
Trending

Video: Yuvraj Singh telling Shahid Afridi that Pakistan will defeat India when they were 40 runs away from win breaks the Internet

8
Punjab

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

9
World

Elon Musk had sex with 2 of his employees, asked another woman to have his babies: Report

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail; discusses Lok Sabha poll outcome

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG by NTA is withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG exam, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG exam, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan says allegations of corruption in NTA unfounded, tes...

Water crisis: Delhi government puts blame on Haryana counterpart over tanker mafia

Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...

Delhi water crisis: Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it does not have surplus 136 cusecs of water, withdraws earlier statement

Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

The court asks the Delhi government to submit an application...

India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire

India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire

The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

21 cellphones recovered from Amritsar Central Jail in search operation

Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

National commission upholds order against Mohali hospital for negligence

Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Water crisis: Delhi government puts blame on Haryana counterpart over tanker mafia

Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia

Ensure water is not wasted, Atishi tells ADMs, SDMs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

World Bank team reviews agri-education project at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar, his rich oeuvre commemorated at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

GADVASU hosts workshop on biosecurity at vet hospitals

2 years on, Doraha Community Health Centre awaits inauguration

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Punjab police praised for sending mortal remains of Nagaland constable in time