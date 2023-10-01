Moscow format meet concerned over rise of ISIS in Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

India attended a Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan at which participants noted with concern the difficult security situation in Afghanistan due to the intensification of the activities of terrorist groups, primarily ISIS.

The fifth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, in which the Taliban was also invited, was also attended by senior officials from China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and four Central Asian countries. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Turkiye attended as guests of honour.

The meeting held in the Russian city of Kazan appreciated the current Afghan authorities for their serious fight against ISIS and urged them to do the same against all terrorist groups. They called on the current Afghan authorities to take effective measures to dismantle, eliminate and prevent placement of all sorts of terrorist groups based in Afghanistan.

They appreciated the reduction in poppy cultivation in Afghanistan but regretted the lack of progress in forming a truly inclusive government in Afghanistan, reflecting the interests of all ethno-political groups of the country. Despite the appointment of some individual representatives of various Afghan ethnicities to the Kabul administration, there was no political plurality, it noted.

The meeting noted Iran’s proposal to strengthen regional cooperation on Afghanistan by establishing a regional contact group to discuss issues of common interest.

