Most med colleges fall short of 50% attendance: NMC

PTI

New Delhi, October 1

A majority of the medical colleges assessed in 2022-23 were found to have ghost faculty and senior residents, and none of the institutes met the requirement of 50 per cent attendance, the National Medical Commission has said.

The NMC said it found that none of them visit the emergency department regularly “because there is no one in the emergency medicine department to interact with them other than the casualty medical officer”.

In a reply to a query by the Associations of Emergency Physicians of India, the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board of the NMC said: “While checking the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance of these colleges, we were shocked to note that there was 100 per cent failure in all colleges with respect to the faculty and senior resident doctors employed as per requirements... none of the colleges met with the requirement of even 50 per cent attendance. Zero attendance was still common.”