Mother of Pune teen, who ran over 2 techies with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

Chandigarh, June 1
Pune Police on Saturday arrested teen’s mother Shivani Vishal Agarwal in Porsche car accident case for "tampering proof".
The Pune Police were investigating the role of Shivani - the mother of the minor boy accused in the Porsche car crash that killed two persons - in the probe pertaining to the destruction of evidence.
The officials said that the Sassoon General Hospital authorities - who had chucked the minor boy's blood samples into a dustbin on May 19 - had allegedly taken the blood sample of his mother and two others present there that day.
Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.
Shivani had earlier cried and denied a purported video of a rap song recorded by her minor son after his arrest on May 19 for the Porsche crash that killed two Madhya Pradesh techies, Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya, both aged 24, sparking a nationwide furore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal
The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state