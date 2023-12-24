Motivational speaker Bindra booked for domestic violence

PTI

Noida, December 23

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday.

The police said they were investigating the allegations and would take action upon probe. Bindra could not be contacted immediately for his response. Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 here. Vaibhav Kwatra, Yanika’s brother, said, “On December 7, Vivek abused my sister and beat her up. She has wounds all over her body, she is unable to hear, and her hair were also torn out.”